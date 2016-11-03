BRIEF-Apache Qtrly revenue $1.44 billion versus $1.53 billion

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Apache Corp :
* Reported a loss of $607 million or $1.60 per diluted common share during the third quarter of 2016
* At quarter end, apache's long-term debt remained unchanged at $8.7 billion.
* Apache qtrly global production of 520,000 boe per day and adjusted production of 438,000 boe per day
* Apache's 2016 capital expenditures are tracking in line with its guidance of $2 billion.
* Expects to end 2016 at the high end of North American onshore production guidance of 268,000 to 278,000 boe per day.
* Expects to end 2016 at the midpoint of international and offshore production guidance of 170,000 to 180,000 boe per day
* Apache - in the fourth quarter, the company plans to increase development drilling activity in the midland basin with the addition of three rigs
* Qtrly total average oil price per barrel $44.35 versus $46.30 last year
* Qtrly total average natural gas price $2.59 per mcf versus $2.89 per MCF last year
* Apache - Apache's third-quarter loss totaled $12 million, or $0.03 per share when adjusted for certain items
* Apache - plans to balance capital spending with cash flow in the fourth quarter
* Qtrly oil and gas production revenues $1.44 billion versus $1.61 billion
* Qtrly revenue $1.44 billion versus $1.53 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Apache - expects rigs drilling in the midland basin to be five at Q4 end that will help contribute to Permian's return to growth in H217 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.