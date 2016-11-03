版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Bio-Path's BP1001 gets orphan drug designation in EU for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

Nov 3 Bio Path Holdings Inc

* Bio-Path announces orphan drug designation in the european union for bp1001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

