BRIEF-Omeros files orphan drug application for OMS721 in Immunoglobulin A nephropathy

Nov 3 Omeros Corp -

* Files orphan drug application for OMS721 in Immunoglobulin A nephropathy

* Says plans to initiate OMS721 phase 3 programs in both IGA nephropathy and HSCT-TMA next year

* Following guidance from FDA and from EMA, Omeros plans to open enrollment for its single phase 3 trial in patients with Ahus later this year