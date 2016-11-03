版本:
BRIEF-Omeros files orphan drug application for OMS721 in Immunoglobulin A nephropathy

Nov 3 Omeros Corp -

* Files orphan drug application for OMS721 in Immunoglobulin A nephropathy

* Says plans to initiate OMS721 phase 3 programs in both IGA nephropathy and HSCT-TMA next year

* Following guidance from FDA and from EMA, Omeros plans to open enrollment for its single phase 3 trial in patients with Ahus later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

