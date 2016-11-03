版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-United Healthcare issues positive coverage decision for Optune

Nov 3 Novocure Ltd -

* United Healthcare issues positive coverage decision for Optune

* Says United Healthcare will cover Optune as an adjunctive therapy for treatment of glioblastoma effective Jan 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐