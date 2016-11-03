版本:
BRIEF-AAON board elects Gary Fields as company president

Nov 3 AAON Inc

* AAON inc says board of directors elected Gary D. Fields to be president of aaon, effective november 1, 2016

* AAON inc says Norman H. Asbjornson will continue to serve aaon as CEO and chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

