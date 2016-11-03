版本:
BRIEF-Jacobs receives contract extension at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Nov 3 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -

* Jacobs receives contract extension at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

* Says contract modification is for a 10-month option and has a potential value of $246.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

