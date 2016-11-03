版本:
BRIEF-Nestlé Purina and Blue Buffalo report settlement

Nov 3 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc :

* Terms of settlement are confidential

* Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc- Blue Buffalo will continue to prosecute its legal claims against remaining parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

