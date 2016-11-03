版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor to pay Canyon Bridge termination fee of $34.18 mln if deal falls apart

Nov 3 Lattice Semiconductor Corp :

* Upon termination of deal under certain circumstances, will be required to pay Canyon Bridge termination fee of $34.18 million Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eYfZ0H] Further company coverage:

