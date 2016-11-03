版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial reports 19 pct increase in FNF Group quarterly cash dividend to $0.25

Nov 3 Fidelity National Financial Inc :

* Fidelity National Financial, Inc. announces 19 pct increase in FNF Group quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

