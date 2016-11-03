版本:
BRIEF-Reed's Inc partners with Morris Distributing to expand in Northern California Bay area

Nov 3 Reed's Inc

* Expands distribution in Northern California Bay area partnering with Morris Distributing

* Secured a new distribution partnership for Reed's and Virgil's brands with Morris Distributing for North Bay Counties region of California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

