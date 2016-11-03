版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange reports October U.S. equity options contracts 2.5 mln

Nov 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc -

* Oct total futures & options contract volume 5.5 million versus 4.7 million

* Oct U.S. equity options contracts 2.5 million versus 3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

