BRIEF-CF Industries enters into amendment to third amended and restated revolving credit agreement

Nov 3 CF Industries Holdings Inc

* On October 31, co entered into amendment No. 3 to the third amended and restated revolving credit agreement- SEC filing

* Under terms of amendment reduction of the lenders' commitments under revolving credit agreement from $1.5 billion to $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

