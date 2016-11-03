版本:
BRIEF-Biocon says EMA accepts for review Mylan's regulatory submission for insulin glargine

Nov 3 Biocon Ltd

* Mylan and Biocon announce regulatory submission for insulin glargine accepted for review by European Medicines Agency

* Filing includes analytical, functional, pre-clinical data, results from pk, efficacy/safety global clinical trial in type 2 diabetes patients

* Mylan and Biocon look forward to offering another insulin treatment option for diabetic patients, Further company coverage:

