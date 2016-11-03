版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Sajan- position of chief operating officer will be eliminated, employment of Paul Rome will be terminated on Nov 11, 2016

Nov 3 Sajan Inc :

* Sajan- as part of reorganization, position of chief operating officer will be eliminated, employment of Paul Rome will be terminated on Nov 11, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2erj0Gi Further company coverage:

