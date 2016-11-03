版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics says positive interim results from an ongoing 50-patient phase 2 study of AIR001

Nov 3 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Positive interim results from an ongoing 50-patient phase 2 study of AIR001 in patients with pulmonary hypertension

* Mast Therapeutics says air001 was generally well-tolerated and no significant safety concerns were identified

* Mast Therapeutics says INDIE-HFPeF' study of AIR001 also is expected to complete enrollment and announce top-line results next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

