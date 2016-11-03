版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 23:54 BJT

BRIEF-Time Inc says a "bigger type" of restructuring not in the plans right now -conf call

Nov 3 Time Inc :

* Time Inc- "bigger type" of restructuring not in the plans right now- conf call Further company coverage:

