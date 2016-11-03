BRIEF-Otter Tail enters into amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

Nov 3 Otter Tail Corp :

* Otter Tail Corp - On October 31, co entered into an amendment dated as of October 31, 2016 to third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Otter Tail Corp - In connection with fourth amendment, company has elected to reduce commitment from $150 million to $130 million.

* Otter Tail Corp- Amendment extends termination date of facility from October 29, 2020 to October 29, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2ffRSZG) Further company coverage: