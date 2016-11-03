BRIEF-Otter Tail enters into amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Otter Tail Corp :
* Otter Tail Corp - On October 31, co entered into an amendment dated as of October 31, 2016 to third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Otter Tail Corp - In connection with fourth amendment, company has elected to reduce commitment from $150 million to $130 million.
* Otter Tail Corp- Amendment extends termination date of facility from October 29, 2020 to October 29, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2ffRSZG) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.