BRIEF-Boeing says 21 new orders for week through Nov. 1

Nov 3 Boeing Co :

* Says 21 new orders for week through Nov. 1

* Says new orders (unidentified customer(s) for two 737s and five 787s and UPS for 14 747s)

* In the changes category reduced 737 orders by two for week through Nov 1 Source text - bit.ly/1CPj6cX Further company coverage:

