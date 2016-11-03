BRIEF-Boeing says 21 new orders for week through Nov. 1

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Boeing Co :
* Says 21 new orders for week through Nov. 1
* Says new orders (unidentified customer(s) for two 737s and five 787s and UPS for 14 747s)
* In the changes category reduced 737 orders by two for week through Nov 1 Source text - bit.ly/1CPj6cX Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
