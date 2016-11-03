BRIEF-Blackrock's Moore says renting may be the better option for most bank stocks at this time

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
Nov 3 Blackrock's strategist Kate Moore :
* "Bank profitability in developed markets is unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels, in our view"
* "We conclude renting may be the better option for most bank stocks at this time"
* Bank profitability in developed markets "may never see a return on equity in the range of 15% to 20% again"
* "U.S. Bank revenues will likely benefit more than in past rate-hiking cycles as the fed slowly raises rates"
* "We favor U.S. Banks over global peers due to strong fundamentals and a more robust economic backdrop"
* "See regional banks benefitting from an easier regulatory environment"
* Structural challenges like low growth, low rates,regulatory pressure remain, cut into some banking sector's net interest margins
* "even if Japanese banks pursue new business and overhaul their cost structures, we see sector profitability remaining under pressure"
* see banking group "as a less compelling long-term investment and recommend selectivity"
* "Chinese banks are trading at low multiples, and may show up on value screens"
* Our Asia equities team turned positive on banking sector, but "we see better opportunities in emerging markets outside of China"
* "Strong economic growth, high short-term rates,demographic trends are favorable for banks in India, Indonesia, Mexico,Turkey, we believe"
* "Brazilian and Russian banks could see earnings upside once economic recoveries take hold there"
* see any meaningful re-rating of European bank valuations capped by still-muted profitability,limited growth prospects,concerns over balance sheet health,regulatory issues Further company coverage:
