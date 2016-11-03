BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities increases quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc
* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Increases quarterly common stock dividend
* Preferred apartment communities -board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.22 per share for q4 of 2016
* Preferred apartment communities inc says new dividend is an increase of $0.0175 per share or approximately 8.6% over prior quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
