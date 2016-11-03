BRIEF-DEQ shareholders approve arrangement with Scientific Games

Nov 3 DEQ Systems Corp :

* DEQ shareholders approve arrangement with Scientific Games

* Arrangement was approved by 96.49% of votes cast by shareholders

* Plan of arrangement is also subject to approval of Superior Court Of Québec at final hearing to be held on November 10, 2016

* Anticipated that arrangement transaction will be completed in Q4 of 2016 or Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: