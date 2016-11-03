版本:
中国
2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-1-800-Flowers.Com's board authorizes company to replenish buyback authorization

Nov 3 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc :

* Board authorized the company to replenish buyback authorization, therefore total available amount is $25 million - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2f5lVT8 Further company coverage:

