版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 23:02 BJT

BRIEF-Choice Hotels International announces new global agreement with Ctrip

Nov 3 Choice Hotels International Inc :

* Announced a new "global" agreement with Ctrip, largest online travel agency in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐