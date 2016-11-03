版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 23:17 BJT

BRIEF-Immunogen CFO Johnston buys 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Nov 2

Nov 3 Immunogen Inc

* Immunogen Inc CFO David Johnston reports open market purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Nov 2 at $1.70per share Source text: (bit.ly/2e5xpJI) Further company coverage:

