2016年 11月 4日 星期五 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-Versant Venture Capital IV reports 10.42 pct stake in Crispr Therapeutics - SEC filing

Nov 3 Versant Venture Capital IV L.P.:

* Versant Venture Capital IV L.P. reports 10.42 pct stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG as of Oct. 24 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2flsd0e) Further company coverage:

