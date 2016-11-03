版本:
BRIEF-CVS Health Inc to eliminate 600 jobs - WSJ, citing statement

Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* CVS Health Inc to eliminate 600 jobs - WSJ, citing statement

* CVS is eliminating jobs at corporate offices in Rhode Island, Illinois and Arizona over the next two months- WSJ, citing statement

