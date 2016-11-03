版本:
BRIEF-Systemax enters into a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

Nov 3 Systemax Inc :

* Entered into a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

* Terms and conditions of Credit Agreement provide for an aggregate commitment of up to $75 million Source text: [bit.ly/2fgYQgI] Further company coverage:

