2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Penumbra, Inc. reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 4 Penumbra Inc :

* Penumbra, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Penumbra Inc - total revenue grew to $67.2 million for Q3 of 2016 compared to $50.4 million for Q3 of 2015

* Penumbra Inc quarterly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

