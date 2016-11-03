版本:
BRIEF-Symantec- Q2 loss per share $0.23

Nov 3 Symantec Corp :

* Symantec- Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Reaffirms FY2018 eps guidance

* Q2 non GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $978.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Symantec Corp - Q2 revenue $979 million versus $906 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $978.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

