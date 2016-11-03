版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Hortonworks enters $30 mln two-year senior secured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

Nov 4 Hortonworks Inc :

* Hortonworks -on November 2, 2016, co entered into $30 mln two-year senior secured revolving credit agreement with silicon valley bank - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2e6BfCc] Further company coverage:

