BRIEF-Fitch places Deutsche bank on rating watch negative

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Fitch Ratings:
* Fitch - Fitch places Deutsche Bank on rating watch negative
* Fitch - Deutsche Bank needs to demonstrate its ability to improve revenue generation to maintain its 'A-' long-term idr
* Fitch - Deutsche Bank ratings have been placed on RWN because Fitch believes that challenges posed by sluggish business environment, particularly in Europe
* Fitch-Ratings could be downgraded if there are material setbacks to planned capital trajectory due to incremental litigation and regulatory charges
* Fitch- expects to resolve Deutsche Bank's rating watch negative at the latest after the bank's 1Q17 earnings are published
* Fitch-Expect Q1 of next year to bring some transparency into the effectiveness of Deutsche Bank's cost-cutting and restructuring measures Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.