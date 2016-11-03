版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics' unit amends credit pact

Nov 3 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace Diagnostics- effective oct 31, co,unit entered into 4th amendment to subordinated secured promissory note to extend until nov 20, 2016 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐