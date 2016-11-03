版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Arowana announces extension to complete initial business combination

Nov 3 Arowana Inc -

* Announces extension of time to complete initial business combination

* Arowana Inc says shareholders approved an extension of date by which arowana must consummate a business combination to January 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

