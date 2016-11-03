版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Hill International announces delay in release of Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 3 Hill International Inc

* Hill International announces delay in release of third quarter and first nine months 2016 financial results and conference call

* Hill International Inc says continuing discussions with its independent accounting firm regarding accounting treatment of certain accounts receivable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

