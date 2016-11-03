版本:
2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Nelnet reschedules release of third quarter results

Nov 3 Nelnet Inc

* Nelnet reschedules release of third quarter results

* It has rescheduled release of earnings for q3 until after close of new york stock exchange on november 9

* Reviewing recent information and potential impact on financial reporting estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

