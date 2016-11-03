BRIEF-Avis Budget Group subsidiary enters agreement with GM

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Avis Budget Group Inc
* On Oct 31, 2016, Avis Budget Group Inc's subsidiary Avis Budget Car Rental entered into a letter agreement with General Motors
* Agreement is for purchase of vehicles from dealers for 2017 vehicle model year
* As per agreement, GM will make 2017 model year vehicles available to co's subsidiary
* Avis Budget Group Inc - GM will make the model year vehicles available under terms and conditions of gm's 2017 my daily rental vn9 purchase program
* As per agreement, GM or a GM subsidiary/affiliate will purchase 2017 model year vehicles tendered by abg Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eZBWMQ] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
