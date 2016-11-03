版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Fuels qtrly loss per share $0.14

Nov 3 Energy Fuels Inc -

* Qtrly total revenue of $8.7 million was realized by company

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

