BRIEF-Iridex says entered loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

Nov 3 Iridex Corp

* On November 2 entered into a loan and security agreement between company and Silicon Valley Bank

* Loan facility provides for a $15.0 million revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2fhk3ak) Further company coverage:

