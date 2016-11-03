BRIEF-Activision Blizzard says new King Digital game slated for Q1 release

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Activision Blizzard Inc :
* Activision Blizzard says making good progress in advertising business with King Digital - conf call
* Activision Blizzard says new King Digital game slated for Q1 release - conf call
* Activision Blizzard says advertising on King games will begin to contribute to earnings in 2017; will be able to scale it in 2018 Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.