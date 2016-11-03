版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.33

Nov 3 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $127.1 million versus $120.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $505 million to $535 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda of $130 million - $150 million

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $75 - $90 million Source text: (bit.ly/2esOPhX) Further company coverage:

