BRIEF-Inter Pipeline announces increase to monthly cash dividend

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Inter Pipeline announces increase to monthly cash dividend
* Sets October cash dividend of C$0.135per share
* Inter Pipeline Ltd- Board of directors has approved a 3.8 percent increase to its monthly cash dividend from $0.13 to $0.135 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.