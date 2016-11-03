版本:
BRIEF-Inter Pipeline announces increase to monthly cash dividend

Nov 3 Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Inter Pipeline announces increase to monthly cash dividend

* Sets October cash dividend of C$0.135per share

* Inter Pipeline Ltd- Board of directors has approved a 3.8 percent increase to its monthly cash dividend from $0.13 to $0.135 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

