BRIEF-B&G Foods increases quarterly dividend by 10.7 percent

Nov 3 B&G Foods Inc :

* Increases quarterly dividend by 10.7 percent

* Raises quarterly cash dividend rate by 10.7 pct from $0.42 per share of common stock to $0.465 per share of common stock

* On annualized basis, dividend increases from $1.68 per share to $1.86 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

