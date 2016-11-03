BRIEF-B&G Foods increases quarterly dividend by 10.7 percent

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 B&G Foods Inc :
* Increases quarterly dividend by 10.7 percent
* Raises quarterly cash dividend rate by 10.7 pct from $0.42 per share of common stock to $0.465 per share of common stock
* On annualized basis, dividend increases from $1.68 per share to $1.86 per share
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
