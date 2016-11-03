BRIEF-CVS Health says eliminating small percentage of positions in Nov and Dec 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 CVS Health Corp
* CVS Health Corp - eliminating a small percentage of positions at CVS health in November and December 2016
* CVS Health Corp - about 600 positions located primarily in our corporate facilities in Rhode Island, Illinois and Arizona will be affected Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
