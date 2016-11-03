版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 02:35 BJT

BRIEF-CVS Health says eliminating small percentage of positions in Nov and Dec 2016

Nov 3 CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health Corp - eliminating a small percentage of positions at CVS health in November and December 2016

* CVS Health Corp - about 600 positions located primarily in our corporate facilities in Rhode Island, Illinois and Arizona will be affected Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐