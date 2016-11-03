版本:
2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Glu Mobile acquires controlling interest in Crowdstar

Nov 3 Glu Mobile Inc :

* Glu Mobile acquires controlling interest in crowdstar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

