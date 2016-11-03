版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of upto $200 mln

Nov 3 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Files for mixed shelf of upto $200 million - SEC filing

* In addition, selling stockholders offer and sellup to 1.6 million shares of common stock Source text: [bit.ly/2fzMmVk] Further company coverage:

