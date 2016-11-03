版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Southside Bancshares declares special cash dividend

Nov 3 Southside Bancshares Inc :

* Southside Bancshares Inc increases the cash dividend and declares special cash dividend

* Southside Bancshares Inc - board declared a special cash dividend of $0.05 per common share

* Southside Bancshares Inc - increase to regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 to $0.25 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

