2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Athabasca Oil upsizes Contingent Bitumen Royalty with Burgess Energy Holdings to $257 mln

Nov 3 Athabasca Oil Corp

* Athabasca Oil Corporation upsizes Contingent Bitumen Royalty with Burgess Energy Holdings L.L.C. to $257 million

* Athabasca Oil Corp - upsizing of previously completed Contingent Bitumen Royalty on its thermal assets for additional cash consideration of $128.5 million

* Athabasca Oil Corp - incremental royalty proceeds are expected to be directed towards additional debt retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

