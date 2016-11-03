BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy receives DOJ subpoena, voluntary document request from SEC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Chesapeake Energy - received DOJ subpoena and a voluntary document request from SEC seeking information on a certain accounting methodology - sec filing
* Chesapeake - SEC seeking information on accounting methodology for acquisition and classification of oil and natural gas properties, related matters
* Chesapeake Energy says Chesapeake has engaged in discussions with the DOJ and SEC about oil and gas properties related accounting matters Source text: (bit.ly/2eEKJ41) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.