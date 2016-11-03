版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-CafePress says, on Nov.1, board voted to increase board size from six directors to seven- SEC filing

Nov 3 Cafepress Inc -

* On November 1, 2016, board voted to increase the size of the board from six directors to seven directors - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/2fhdZyF Further company coverage:

