2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc says U.S. equity options volume 107 million of contracts in Oct

Nov 3 Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq Inc - October U.S. equity options volume 107 million of contracts versus 123 million of contracts in September

* Oct. European options and futures volume of 7 million contracts versus 7.6 million contracts in Sept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

